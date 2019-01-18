Amid shutdown, Crocker Art Museum offers free admission to furloughed federal workers

After dozens of days of the longest-running government shutdown in U.S. history, the Crocker Art Museum announced Thursday that it will be offering free admission to furloughed federal employees.
“In times that are uncertain, the Crocker serves the community in especially meaningful ways by bringing people together through art, refreshing their spirits, and affording them unique opportunities for inspiration,” museum director and CEO Lial Jones said in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to offer the rich experience of art to federal employees and welcome those who are impacted on professional as well as personal levels by the shutdown.”
Federal employees will be required to show government-issued identification or badges at the museum’s admission desk.
Where: 216 O St., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursdays. The museum is closed Mondays.
Nonmember admission: Adults, $12. Seniors, college students and military admission, $8. Children age 6 to 17, $6. Five and under and furloughed federal employees, free.
More information about the Crocker Art Museum can be found here.
