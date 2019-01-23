Capital Stage invites furloughed federal workers to come watch a play for free

While a number of restaurants have offered free meals for federal workers on furlough because of the government shutdown, Capital Stage is jumping in with a unique offering: a pair of free tickets to a show.
Federal workers can get a pair of tickets to Capital Stage’s production of the play “Slowgirl,” which opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, the company said in a news release.
Federal employees can get two free tickets and have to show their federal IDs when picking them up from the box office, Capital Stage said. They can either reserve them phone or by going to Capital Stage’s box office at 2215 J St. in Sacramento.
Spokeswoman Misty Mcdowell said the company wanted to find away to support those furloughed by the shutdown, which is now in its fifth week.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We’ve seen a lot of impact of the shutdown on the workers, and we know it’s not food, but (this show) is an opportunity for entertainment, a sense of normalcy and a chance to escape. We’ve always been a thought provoking and socially conscious company.” she said Wednesday.
Regular tickets cost between $42 to $47 for Saturday, and thereafter will cost between $30 to $42 depending on the day and time of the show.
“Slowgirl,” originally written by playwright Greg Pierce and directed by Jennifer King at Capital Stage, tells the story of a teenage girl fleeing to her uncle’s Costa Rican estate after a “terrible accident” and its aftermath in the U.S, the news release said.
Previews are being held from Wednesday through Friday, and the show will run through Feb. 23, Capital Stage said.
Comments