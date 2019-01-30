West Sacramento gallery offers accessible art for both artists and viewers

Hop off the bus at the West Sacramento Transit Center and step through the fishbowl facade of Gallery 1075: an art gallery and community space dedicated to exhibiting the work of local and regional artists.
Gallery 1075 is located in the West Sacramento Community Center, an industrial minimalistic tribute to the history and culture of the city. It’s one of many arts-oriented projects in the building’s brightly colored, metal-and-glass walls. There’s also the Wall Gallery, hosted by the West Sacramento Art Guild, with displays rotating monthly. There’s a museum gallery hosted by the West Sacramento Historical Society that showcases notable residents and the history of West Sac, with displays rotating quarterly. And there’s a black-box theater equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment.
Gallery 1075 updates its shows monthly. For artists seeking a solo exhibition, the gallery offers a straightforward online application. Calls for art for group exhibitions are posted via social media and on the gallery’s website. Artists pay no fees to have their artwork exhibited and Gallery 1075 takes no commissions on works sold.
“The gallery is a revenue-free space, it’s subsidized by the city,” said Ciara Cumiskey, gallery curator, “It’s a gift to our community. We’re not a typical commercial gallery, there’s no pressure to buy anything.”
In addition to rotating solo and group exhibitions, Gallery 1075 is available for special events, youth classes and other art-related events.
“And anyone is welcome to just come in and chill here and study, get a coffee, enjoy the artwork, enjoy the space, chill out and unwind,” Cumiskey said.
Annually, Gallery 1075 hosts a multicultural show in the fall (often Dia de Los Muertos-themed), “And then May is usually a science-fiction theme, because that coincides with our Intergalactic Expo,” said Sam Brinkhuis, recreation supervisor with the Department of Parks and Recreation. “It’s basically a mini Comic Con, and this year is going to be Dr. Who-themed.”
To honor African-American History month in February, Gallery 1075 will be featuring “Our Art Matters: Visualizing the African American Experience”, an original exhibition co-imagined by Cumiskey and Jackie Noble, that seeks to explore the African-American experience through historical and contemporary art.
“A lot of people think of African-American art as folk art or maybe even a little older ... but it’s also recognizing that this art is happening right now and we shouldn’t think of this only as history. History leads to our current moment,” said Cumiskey, “What about artists that are depicting, and are African American doing work, right now? So let’s take this out of a history context and make it a right-now context.”
The Community Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is typically closed on weekends, with the exception of special events. There is usually no entry fee.
As if that weren’t enough, the gallery’s big glass windows make the museum even more accessible.
“We get a lot of people coming off the bus that just stand here for a minute and take it in,” Cumiskey said. “This is on exhibit for our whole city to see and enjoy at no cost whatsoever. These artists are literally in our backyard, and we’re helping them display their work. My prime directive is to get these artists to share their work with as many people as possible.”
