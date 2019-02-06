Second Saturday picks: What to check out in Sacramento’s monthly art crawl

Rudy Cuellar’s mixed media work “Poema Azteca” is included in an exhibition by members of legendary Sacramento-based art collective Royal Chicano Air Force, among them Melanie Cervantes, Lorraine Garcia, Stan Padilla, and Louis “The Foot” Gonzales. The show, titled “Corazon,” is up at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Boulevard. (916) 923-6204.
“Border Crossing,” a large drawing made with hand-dyed fabric and thread by Bay Area artist Aida Gamez, presents a stark terrain scattered with circles designating sites where people died trying to cross the border from Mexico. Drawings by Jessica Dunne and Mark Hanson are also included in the strong show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.
Tavarus Blackmon’s “Burden of Love, a large scale triptych, offers a fresh and personal narrative in his exciting show, ”Exquisite Diversion.” It’s up with Kumassi Barnett’s “Amazing Back-Man,” a show of reimagined comic book characters like Spider-Man and The Hulk as African-Americans. The concurrent solo shows are up at Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S Street. (916) 448-4276.
Dynamic painter and Sacramento City College art professor Gioia Fonda’s acrylic painting “And Somewhere Else This Is Happening” is included in her solo show of “new and not-so-new” paintings on view with Terry Peterson’s continuing installation “Spawning Ground” at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Boulevard. (916) 849-1127.
Dawn Irvine’s painting ”Hand Shadows” is included in “Heat,” the fourth annual Encaustic show, featuring Jaya King and her students. Encaustic is a medium using pigments suspended in heated wax that dates back to ancient Egypt. The show is up at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R Street, first floor. (916) 382-4894.
