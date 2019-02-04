Arts & Theater

Happy birthday, Sofia: B Street Theatre complex celebrates one-year anniversary

By Claire Morgan

February 04, 2019 01:06 PM

An Inside Look at Building the New B Street Theatre

Construction is about halfway done on the new B Street Theatre complex at 27th Street and Capitol Avenue in Sacramento. The $29 million complex will include two stages, a 380-seat venue for children's theater and a 250-seat venue for adults. Theat
By
Up Next
Construction is about halfway done on the new B Street Theatre complex at 27th Street and Capitol Avenue in Sacramento. The $29 million complex will include two stages, a 380-seat venue for children's theater and a 250-seat venue for adults. Theat
By

B Street Theatre is celebrating one year at the midtown performing arts complex known as The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for Performing Arts.

The center opened in February 2018 and features two state-of-the art theaters: one 350-seat theater dedicated to children and a 250-seat main stage theater. The complex also has several practice spaces, a full-service restaurant, an open-air courtyard and a rooftop deck.

The new complex has allowed the company to host more people than its old performance space. B Street spokesman Blake Gillespie said the amount of students who saw performances on field trips rose from 18,500 students per year to 30,577 across four productions in 2018.

In addition to serving students, the complex has drawn visitors from across the state who flock to the complex to see concerts. Ticket receipts in 2018 showed that concert attendees are coming from all over California to see shows in Sacramento, including visitors from the Bay Area and Stockton, according to Gillespie.

In total, concerts at the Sofia have grossed roughly $560,000, Gillespie said.

The company moved from the former B Street Theater at B and 28th streets, which was home to the production company for 30 years.

B Street originally received the land where The Sofia stands — a block from Sutter Medical Center — in 2005 as a donation from Sutter Health. It took more than a decade to raise money and complete construction.

To celebrate the birthday, B Street will host a birthday party Feb. 10. Tickets can be purchased here.

  Comments  