Quick draw artist? Sacramento painter opens for Kiss, auctions off artworks

Sacramento-based artist David Garibaldi has been opening for Kiss since the iconic rock band kicked off their final tour in January, and made a special pit stop in his hometown Saturday night.
Garibaldi painted three pieces in 30 minutes during the show, all which were donated to 916 Ink, a nonprofit organization that aims to help children become writers by publishing their work.
The paintings – along with a set of premium tickets to a Kiss concert in Oakland in September, a one-night hotel stay and dinner for two – went up for auction Saturday night and the high bid had hit $13,100 by 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Radio station 98 Rock, which is partnering with 916 Ink, said in a press release Saturday the goal of the fundraiser is “to help create lifelong readers, articulate communicators, and self-confident youth writers who know the power of their own story.”
Garibaldi, a 37-year-old Sacramento native, is known for quickly creating large paintings of musicians and other notable figures in front of an audience. He appeared on the seventh season of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in fourth place.
