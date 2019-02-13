Sacramento Theatre Co. brings Shakespeare to capital region

Sacramento Theatre Co. is bringing Shakespeare to the capital region with its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” starting Feb. 20.
Shakespeare’s 1595 comedy follows a marriage festival for Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, and Theseus, duke of Athens.
The theater organization announced that Lawrence Hecht, who was an American Conservatory Theater company actor for 25 years, is joining the cast for the production. Hecht will be playing Bottom, the comedic weaver whose head is turned into that of a donkey.
“We are so pleased to have him joining our company for the first time in such a significant role,” said Sacramento Theatre Co. spokeswoman Bridget Styles.
For each of its productions, Sacramento Theatre Co. partners with a community-based nonprofit organization, according to its website. For “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the company has partnered with Wind Youth Services, which aims to support children experiencing homelessness.
WHERE: Sacramento Theatre Co. Main Stage, 1419 H St.
WHEN: Feb. 20 to March 17. Showtimes are on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
TICKET PURCHASES: Tickets can be purchased starting at $20. Discounts are available for students, seniors and military personnel.
