Make America Grin Again: musical satire troupe Capitol Steps performing at Crest Theatre March 16

Miss the midterms? Can’t wait for the 2020 election cycle to really get underway? Here’s something to hold you over until then. D.C.-based musical comedy troupe The Capitol Steps is coming to Sacramento for one night only to perform its latest political satire at the Crest Theatre downtown on Saturday, March 16.
The group will perform its newest show, “Make America Grin Again,” which lampoons everyone’s favorite political scandals of the past few years and all the prominent actors — adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and of course, President Donald Trump.
“It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s fabulous. It has nothing to do with Russia. Or Putin. Or those annoying immigrant children at the border,” the group said of the 2018 album on its website.
The Capitol Steps describes its material as a mix of songs and standup comedy aimed at both sides of the political aisle, regardless of whether you’re a “a snowflake or a deplorable,” the group said in a news release.
Originally formed by a band of Capitol Hill staffers in 1981, The Capitol Steps now collectively holds 62 years of House and Senate staff experience and has recorded more than 35 comedy albums.
They took their name from a scandal from that year in which Congressman John Jenrette, a Democrat who represented the 6th District in South Carolina, was alleged to have had sex with his then-wife on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
The group appears biannually on National Public Radio stations for its “Politics Takes a Holiday” specials and has performed for the previous five presidents.
If You Go
Where: Crest Theatre at 1013 K Street, Sacramento
When: Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets range from $47 to $67
Tickets: Can be purchased on the Crest Theatre website.
