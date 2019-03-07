Best of Sacramento’s Second Saturday art shows

Gyongy Laky’s untitled sculpture, made of brightly colored pieces of wood assembled into a large cross, reflects her interest in language systems (letters, numbers, symbols and signs), architecture, and the environment. It’s up with Mitch Miyagi’s elegant, skeletal sentinels made of paper wrapped sticks and wires in a strong two-person show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St. (916) 447-4276.
Chris Daubert’s enamel on steel work “The Wrestlers” began as a performance piece: “Reason vs Romance,” a shadow play wrestling match. Daubert silk-screened images from a video documentation of the performance onto steel sheets and left them outside at the mercy of the elements for 30 years. The finished work dramatically explores the human condition. It’s up in a survey of his conceptual works at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd. (916) 849-1127.
“Faroes 3,” a stunning platinum palladium print by photographer Kerik Kouklas, captures a magical site in the Faroes Islands, a self-governing Danish archipelago composed of 18 rocky volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean. It’s up in his solo exhibition at Viewpoint Gallery, 2015 J St., Suite 101. (916) 441-2341.
Carol Mott’s striking photograph “Lucy” is included in “Hen Party,” a group show of images of barnyard birds - rooster, chickens, owls - in a variety of media by Richard Feese, Maureen Hood, Corey Okada and others, along with “32 Days,” a frieze of still life paintings by Leslie McCarron, at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd. (916) 923-6204.
“Yellow House,” an inkjet print by photographer Richard Gilles, is one of a series of images, both haunting and playful, that pay homage to the iconic image of a rudimentary house: a rectangle with an isosceles triangle on top. Simplified even further in computer graphics, the house serves as an icon for “home,” a place that symbolizes safety. Gilles’ works are up in a strong solo show at Axis Gallery, 625 S St. (in the Verge Center for the Arts building). (916) 905-6054, www.axisgallery.org
