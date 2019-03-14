Language and neural systems focus of fascinating sculptures at b. sakata garo show

Gyongy Laky’s untitled sculpture, made of brightly colored pieces of wood assembled into a large cross, reflects her interest in language systems (letters, numbers, symbols and signs), architecture, and the environment. It’s up with Mitch Miyagi’s elegant, skeletal sentinels made of paper wrapped sticks and wires in a strong two-person show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St. (916) 447-4276.

Chris Daubert’s enamel on steel work “The Wrestlers” began as a performance piece: “Reason vs Romance,” a shadow play wrestling match. Daubert silk-screened images from a video documentation of the performance onto steel sheets and left them outside at the mercy of the elements for 30 years. The finished work dramatically explores the human condition. It’s up in a survey of his conceptual works at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd. (916) 849-1127.