Sacramento is one of 20 cities to receive new public art on National Mural Day

Artists enliven Sacramento during the Wide Open Walls mural project Local and international artists paint more than 40 large-scale walls in Sacramento. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local and international artists paint more than 40 large-scale walls in Sacramento.

Sacramento is one of 20 cities across the nation that will receive its next piece of public art as a part of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s National Mural Day on Tuesday.

The company has teamed up with nationally recognized visual artist Cey Adams to place murals in cities like Sacramento, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, New York and Philadelphia to make art accessible to communities and to help local artists.

“Murals are the most accessible form of art, and National Mural Day will encourage artists, landlords, and civic institutions to collaborate on creating new murals in their community,” the company said in a news release in March.

Adams, who started as a graffiti artist in New York City in the late 1970s and was the creative director for Def Jam Recordings, said he hopes the National Mural Day campaign will affect each of the communities it touches and place a spotlight on local artists.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think that public art makes people feel good, and I’m talking from my own experience, every time I make a mural in a public space, people come up to me and talk to me about how it unifies the community, and they feel lucky that someone has come to their city to make this art,” Adams said.

Local artist Leaveswell will be painting a circular 5-foot mural on Monday at the Broad Room Creative Collective, located at 2311 S St., Unit 3, as a part of the campaign. The design, he said, will be geographic and “pretty simple.”

“It’s going to be a series of circles that will be brightly colored and all different sizes, and I’m going to dip an old pair of my sneakers in paint and stamp them across it,” Leaveswell said. The inspiration behind the piece came from everyday life, Leaveswell said.

“I work a full-time job, I gotta go grocery shopping and do laundry and hang out with my girlfriend and try to see my friends,” Leaveswell said. “I just go in these circles every day and do the same stuff, and sometimes it gets boring. It’s a reminder to sort of find beauty in those everyday routines.”

Installing a mural isn’t an easy – or quick – process. Leaveswell said he spent two hours cutting out plywood stencils on Saturday to prepare to install the mural, and a mural of this size will take him around five hours to complete, he said.

Leaveswell, who helps run 1810 Gallery in downtown Sacramento, said he decided to pursue art full time after he stopped skateboarding every day.

“Ever since I was little, I grew up drawing and doing little doodles here and there,” Leaveswell said. “When I stopped skating every day, I had all this energy to do something and I decided to put it towards art.”

A reception for the new mural will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Broad Room.