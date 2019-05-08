Second Saturday picks: Five artworks to check out at Sacramento’s monthly free art walk

Anthony Montanino’s precise oil painting, “Rose Garden.”

Marc Katano’s “Swallow,” a bold acrylic and ink drawing on irregular Nepalese paper which produces interesting and sometimes unpredictable effects, is one of a series of invented images of symbols or forms with no meaning beyond themselves at b sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.

▪ “Delta Life,” a watercolor by Elaine Bowers, focuses on scenes of the Sacramento River Delta, “the beating heart” of California’s water system, seen from riverbanks and levees. It’s up in her solo show at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R Street, First Floor. (916) 382-4894.

▪ Veteran Sacramento artist Anthony Montanino’s precise oil painting, “Rose Garden,” is included in his current show of local and regional landscapes at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th Street. (916 849-8302.





▪ Al Farrow’s intricate-yet-menacing assemblage featuring guns and gun parts, “Trigger Finger of Saint Guerro, #23” is included in a powerful “Gun Show” curated by Suzanne Adan at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Boulevard. (916) 849-1127.

▪ “Pier at Lover’s Point” is one of the strong works in “Linear Landscapes,” a show of spare yet surprisingly compelling landscape paintings by Timothy Mulligan that at times are reminiscent of works by Richard Diebenkorn, Raimonds Staprans, and Gregory Kondos at Elliot Fouts Gallery, 1831 P Street. (916) 736-1429.