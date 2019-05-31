Bank of America, Merrill Lynch cardholders to enter free at Crocker, Haggin, California museums

Fly over the property that Crocker Art Museum will renovate for $40 million Crocker Art Museum is moving ahead with plans to reshape the park next door to its current building with a parking structure, event and art gallery space and possibly and amphitheather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crocker Art Museum is moving ahead with plans to reshape the park next door to its current building with a parking structure, event and art gallery space and possibly and amphitheather.

Holders of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch credit or debit cards can get into three Sacramento-area museums free for a weekend in June as part of a company promotion.

On Saturday, and Sunday, Bank of America customers need only flash their card plus an ID at the Crocker Art Museum, the California Museum or the Haggin Museum in Stockton for admission.

The Crocker, located at 216 O St., Sacramento, is the city’s leading art museum and features pieces ranging from classical to contemporary.

The California Museum, located at 1020 O St., Sacramento, details the state’s history with art and cultural artifacts.

The Haggin Museum, located at 1201 North Pershing Ave., Stockton, is home to fine art collections and local historical archives.

The promotion allows for free general admission but does not extend to special exhibitions.

Cardholders can get access to museums the first full weekend of every month. A full list of participating museums can be found here.

The deal is part of Bank of America’s Museums on Us promotion, which the company says aims to “provide its customers with free access to artistic and cultural experiences across the United States at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, zoos and science centers.”



