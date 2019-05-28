Stories on Stage to feature readings from new novels about nuclear weapons, robots

Sharma Shields and Simeon Mills will bring their new novels to Sacramento for readings at Stories on Stage on May 31, 2019.

A husband-and-wife pair will bring their new novels to Sacramento for readings at Stories on Stage, to be read by actors from Sacramento’s theater community.





The novels are “The Cassandra” by Sharma Shields and “The Obseletes,” the debut novel from Shields’ husband, Simeon Mills, according to a news release from Stories on Stage Sacramento. Excerpts from the novels will be read at Stories on Stage on Friday at the auditorium at CLARA in midtown.

“The Cassandra” is a retelling of the Cassandra myth set in the Hanford nuclear research center during World War II. Cassandra is a character from Greek mythology who gained the power of prophecy, but Apollo ordained that her prophecies should never be believed. Cassandra correctly predicted the fall of Troy, but no one listened to her warnings.

“The Cassandra” is a historical fiction which reframes the myth around Mildred Groves, who can see the future. She takes a secretary position at the Hanford Research Center, and she starts to have prophetic dreams about the future of humankind should the mission be successful.

“The Obseletes” is a science fiction coming of age novel about two teenage robots who try to pass for human in a small, robot-phobic Midwestern town. The fraternal twins look and sound just like humans, but they must carefully navigate all the familiar pressures of high school without being discovered.

The novel excerpts will be read by Carissa Meagher and Ian Hopps, who have both performed with Capital Stage and the Sacramento Theatre Company.

Shields is the author of a short story collection and two novels. Her short stories and essays have appeared in The New York Times and elsewhere, and she earned the 2016 Washington State Book Award.

Mills is a writer, cartoonist and teacher, according to the news release. He previously published his graphic novel “Butcher Paper,” and teaches drawing at Eastern Washington University.

If you go

What: Stories on Stage Sacramento with Sharma Shields and Simeon Mills

When: Friday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The auditorium at the E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts (CLARA), 1425 24th Street

Admission: A $10 donation is suggested.