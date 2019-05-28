Graduate students across creative disciplines to showcase their work at UC Davis art museum

“Shades of Brown #3” by Adriana Arriaga Adriana Arriaga / University of California Davis

Twenty-four UC Davis graduate students, across a wide range of creative disciplines, will showcase their work at an upcoming exhibition on campus.

The Arts and Humanities Graduate Exhibition opens Wednesday, with an opening celebration Thursday. The exhibition includes students across the arts and humanities at UCD, including students in English, design, art, music, theater and dance.

The annual exhibition will be on display through June 16.

Six Studio Art M.F.A. students will show their works, including paintings, sculpture, installations and mixed media pieces, according to UCD.

One student, Adam Cochran, will show a wall of 50 paintings, which a news release said “explores how movies, television shows, sports, politics, and even comic books perpetuate a patriarchal, hyper-masculine ideal that has a negative impact on society and individuals.”

Sarah Frieberg used her background in horticulture to create pieces made from soil, tea, honey and eggs that “change over time and involve high levels of experimentation and uncertainty,” according to the release.

Six master’s students in the design program will show projects involving political posters, landscape design, interactive storytelling and more.

One design project, by Adriana Arriaga, “tackles social justice issues” and “focuses on contemporary Xicana posters and how they can be used to build community,” the release said.

Persia Masoudi created an interactive video for the exhibit, which takes viewers on the journey of a fictional immigrant, the release said.

Outside of studio art and design, many other majors are contributing students’ work as well.

A doctoral music student, Sarah Wald, created an interactive project that allows visitors to create their own compositions. A theater and creative writing student duo jointly created an experimental performance, and two students created a mini-opera.

The exhibition will also include several presentations from English and art history students.

If you go

What: The 2019 Arts and Humanities Graduate Exhibition

Where: The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, 254 Old Davis Rd, Davis

When: May 29 to June 16, opening reception May 30 at 6 p.m.

Admission to the exhibit and all related events is free and open to the public.