Second Saturday picks: Five shows to check out at Sac’s monthly art walk

“Bottles,” a carved door, is included in “Stay Awhile, A Nathan Cordero Show,” a memorial exhibition celebrating Cordero who tragically died at 43 last year. Featuring 100 works by a brilliant artist that reflect his obsession with language and rebus-like imagery, it’s a must-see show at Verge, 625 S Street, (916) 448-2985.





▪ Claudia Tarantino’s porcelain sculpture, “Cabin Security,” captures a moment in time glazed with the patina of the past. It’s included in her solo show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.

▪ Stephanie Taylor’s “Texture No. 1 with Hammer” is part of “Simple Objects: An Excavation,” an installation paying tribute to the survivors of the Camp Fire in Paradise. A book about the fire’s aftermath with stories and art accompanies the show.

▪ Jay Welden’s rich watercolor, “The Funnels,” reveals a new depth and intensity to the artist’s response to the landscape. It’s on view in his solo show of new work at Tim Collom Gallery, 915-20th Street. (916) 849-0302.





▪ Addressing the decomposition and repurposing of objects in an era of concern about human effects on the environment, Julia Rigby’s “Untitled,” made of manipulated found objects, is included in a show by first year MFA students from UC-Davis at JayJay, 5524B Elvas Avenue. (916) 453-2999.