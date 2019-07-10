Shrem Museum debuts exhibitions: a landscape study and a sculptor’s 1st retrospective

The landscapes around the city of Davis, including this piece by Robert Arneson called “The Palace at 9 a.m.”, are the heart of a new exhibition opening Sunday at The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis. Shrem Museum at UC Davis

The city of Davis, which serves as a link between the Central Valley, the Delta and the Bay Area, has inspired many local artists to interpret California’s topography.





Those landscapes, expressed in painting, drawing and sculpture, are the heart of a new exhibition opening Sunday at The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at University of California, Davis.





“Landscape Without Boundaries” is one of two exhibitions opening Sunday at the Shrem. Also opening Sunday, with an artist reception Sunday afternoon, is “ColorForm,” the first retrospective for local sculptor Kathy Butterly.

In “Landscape Without Boundaries,” the art is far from straightforward. Some landscapes are surrealist, some abstract; others use interesting mediums or depict a world of fantasy inspired by the artist’s environment, according to the museum.

The exhibition features work from significant local artists, including Wayne Thiebaud, Robert Arneson, Joan Brown, Bruce Conner and others, according to a news release from the museum.





The exhibition’s art “seeks the depths of the human spirit and luxuriates in the paradise of the ordinary hillside,” according to the news release.





“ColorForm” will place emphasis on the last 10 years of Butterly’s work, but will include 70 pieces created between 1989 and today, according to the release.





Butterly’s sculptures use interesting shapes and vivid colors to capture the imagination of the viewer. According to the museum, her work “tilts ever closer to emotive, endlessly inventive abstraction.”





Butterly, who graduated from UC Davis with her master’s of fine art in 1990, will show about 50 sculptures and 20 drawings. The exhibition will also include new sculpture created just for the retrospective.





Butterly is well-known and distinguished for her “highly personal, yet nakedly accessible ceramic language of line, form and color,” the release said.





If you go

What: “ColorForm” and “Landscape Without Boundaries”

Where: Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, 254 Old Davis Rd, Davis, CA





When: Both exhibits open Sunday and run until December 29. “ColorForm” will host a Summer Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., with Artist Talk featuring Kathy Butterly and Curator Dan Nadel at 3 p.m.





Admission: Admission to the Shrem Museum is free.