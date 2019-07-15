The Rock Show pays tribute to Tower Records founder Russ Solomon at its closing reception

See Sacramento State’s new Rock & Radio Collection Sacramento State's newly acquired Sacramento Rock & Radio Collection lives in the Gerth Special Collections and University Archives, Friday, February 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento State's newly acquired Sacramento Rock & Radio Collection lives in the Gerth Special Collections and University Archives, Friday, February 15, 2019.

The Rock Show at Blue Line Arts, dedicated to Tower Records founder Russ Solomon, will hold its closing reception Saturday, featuring light appetizers, cocktails and – befitting the exhibition – live music by The School of Rock.

The exhibition displays re-imaginings of rock history by more than 90 artists selected from 300 applications from across the nation. Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani acted as its juror, selecting works for the gallery’s awards.

The show was conceptualized after the passing of Solomon, who once exhibited his art collection at Blue Line Arts, gallery co-director MaryTess Mayall said: “We wanted to bring the show back in tribute to him and his amazing art collection.”

Three other exhibitions at Blue Line Arts will hold simultaneous closing receptions, two of which riff on the theme of live music. Michael DeChellis photographed rock greats like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin in the 1960s, while Benjamin Fargen’s work includes photographs of blues guitarists like Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Five artists featured in The Rock Show will speak about their work an hour before the reception. Following that, the People’s Choice Award for most popular work by vote will be announced.

“Russ Solomon Ties One On” tribute CDs will be handed out to the first 30 people to ask about it at the front desk. The gallery will also host hands-on art activities for people of all ages in the Art Alley between Blue Line Arts and the neighboring Tower Theater.

The events are part of downtown Roseville’s Third Saturday Art Walks, coordinated by Blue Line Arts, the Downtown Roseville Partnership and city of Roseville, which will encompass art studios, music venues, coffee shops, thrift stores and a tattoo parlor, all clustered around Vernon Street.

If you go

When: Lectures from 4-5 p.m., closing reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Where: Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon Street, Suite #100, Roseville

Cost: Free