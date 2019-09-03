This bronze sculpture of a sheepdog could sell for $50,000 at a Sacramento auction

A bronze sculpture of a sheepdog with the face of artist and UC Davis professor Robert Arneson could fetch the highest price at the Luxury Assets auction Sept. 19 at Witherell’s at 300 C Street in Sacramento. Witherell’s Auction House

A bronze sheepdog sculpture with the face of artist and UC Davis professor Robert Arneson may not be the most unusual art piece you will find at the Luxury Assets auction.

The auction — scheduled for Sept. 19 at Witherell’s auction house in Sacramento — will feature everything from a 20th-century Mickey Mouse card autographed by pop artist Andy Warhol to a physical “other dimension” offered by tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy.

However, Arneson’s self-portrait sculpture will be the auction’s headliner, and possibly its priciest sell.

“It’s museum quality,” auctioneer Brian Witherell said in a news release. “I’ve never seen another like it.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The art piece, “Old Bob Prone,” was the second of three bronze casts the artist created as a self-directed practical joke.

It was originally purchased by Folsom’s historical artist hangout, the Candy Store Gallery. And at the Luxury Assets’ showcase, it’s set to sell for up to $50,000.

The biannual auction will also represent works by an array of international 20th-century artists, including ceramic artist Maija Peeples, muralist Fred Ball and pop artist Mel Ramos.

To see the items in person, visit Witherell’s at 300 20th Street in Sacramento from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

For more details about the auction, visit www.witherells.com.