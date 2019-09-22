Check out the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance’s best productions of 2019

Sierra Stages' production of Hand to God received six Ellys this year at the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance's 37th annual awards ceremony. SARTA

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance’s 37th annual Elly awards ceremony honored multiple local companies for their productions on Sunday.

The “Alice in Wonderland”-themed ceremony handed out 34 Elly awards, named after Eleanor McClatchy — a patron of the arts, lover of theater and the former president of The Sacramento Bee’s parent company — to celebrate excellence in the regional theater scene.

Sierra Stages, based in Nevada City, received eight Ellys. Six were for their production of “Hand to God,” which was named the best overall comedy production, and two were for their production of “James and the Giant Peach.”

Showbiz Theatre Company, based in Stockton, received five Ellys for its production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which was named the best overall musical production.

Folsom Lake College’s Falcon’s Eye Theatre received four Ellys for its production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which was named the best overall drama production.

The Elly for best original script was given to playwright J.P. Malin and Sacramento-based Big Idea Theatre for “Jasper.” The company also received two Ellys for its production of “Bootycandy.”

The California Stage Company received three awards for its production of “Times Like These,” the Stockton Civic Theatre received three awards for its production of “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” the Woodland Opera House received two awards for its production of “42nd Street,” and the Roseville Theatre Arts Academy received two awards for its production of “Twelfth Night.”

Lifetime achievement awards were given out to Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson, both of whom have received numerous Ellys in the past.

Nicholson, with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, has taught theater at UC Berkeley, Solano College and Sacramento City College and currently serves as a director of the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival.

Hanson, a 48-year acting veteran, has played more than 150 roles and has appeared at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He has directed at the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival and is a professor at Sacramento City College.

More information regarding the Elly awards ceremony can be found here.