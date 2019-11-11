Fearless multimedia art show brings ‘Chaos’ to Sacramento gallery

For Sacramento’s J.M. Knudsen, art is a way of life and the brightly colored murals on the walls of the buildings of the businesses in midtown are proof that inspiration comes from action.

Positive messages written in his signature script around town serve as reminders to everyone that “You Are Great” and to “Never Give Up.”

Knudsen said the support he gets from his city fuels his fearless and avant-garde approach in engaging people in controversial subjects with the use of iconic imagery.

“The goal’s not to show you art, the goal is to make you feel something first,” he said.

Monday, Knudsen invited locals to the Camera and Brush Gallery for a night intended to evoke a barrage of emotions through an artistic expression of chaos.

Knudsen said his “Chaos” exhibition showcases local artists that he hand-selected to join him in his expression because he felt they all shared the same passion and creativity for their crafts as he did.

“Whether its live music, live painting, photography, body art, spoken word, they bring it,” said Knudsen, “Everyone that’s a part of it [Chaos] is giving their highest level of expression in a chaotic form.”

The show will consist of several collaborative pieces involving multiple artists of different art genres.

“Just the whole idea of this performance is chaotic in itself,” said makeup and body painting artist Ari Dee on her piece for the show.

Dee said she would recreate an iconic scene from a science fiction movie using special effects makeup that’ll transform the featured classically trained opera singer Arunima Kohli, who will be backed by women’s vocal ensemble Vox Musica.

“It’s all just this matrix of coolness,” said Dee. “One of my favorite things about doing this is bringing Vox Musica to the spotlight. “

Dee said it has been exciting working with all the different artists in the show and intersecting their different forms of mediums to demonstrate the feeling of chaos.

“The cool thing about chaos is that there’s always balance and right now we are in chaotic times,” said Dee, “You turn on the news and it’s inescapable, we got to fight this with art and use that craziness for something for today.”

Journalist and spoken-word artist Bethany Crouch said the show’s theme resonated with her and that she is grateful to work with such talented artists.

“It feels like magic the way this whole thing has unfolded,” said Crouch.

Her spoken word performances will coincide with paintings by Knudsen, photography by Natho, and audio graphics provided by musician and producer Marco Robledo of Echo the Natives.

Crouch said pairing with Robledo helped bring her words to life in ways she could have never even imagined.

“It really becomes this multidimensional experience for the person who is listening,” said Crouch, “It feels like it’s both a gift to me and to whoever it touches because it’s an invitation for internal inquiry.”

The former “Good Day Sacramento” reporter said she had grown myopic with her focus solely on television broadcasting and that she found sharing her own words to be a profound experience.

“We are all creators,” said Crouch, “Every single person has the ability to create.”

The event will be both indoor and outdoor and will feature live painting and performances.

“We’ll have Indiana Bones Burlesque doing a performance show outside on Live Action Music’s 50- foot mobile entertainment trailer that’ll be in front of the whole gallery,” said Knudsen. “Imagine a giant trailer that has a built-in studio in it, pop out stages, cameras and PA System.”

Knudsen said the date of the show is significant because it lands on Nov. 11 and Veterans day, which connects with his belief that the number 1111 represents infinite time and unison.

“Everyone has a connection on this day,” said Knudsen, “It’s a celebration of us being American and us being able to enjoy our freedom of expression because our veterans fought for our freedom.”

The creative said his goal is to inspire everyone to start creating.

“We are manifesting the city, we are creating the future,” said Knudsen on why he believed that local artists were key in making Sacramento a hub for art culture, “It’s about us working together to bring visuals and art that’s going to change the city.”

If you go

What: Chaos art show

Where: Camera and Brush Gallery, 1107 22nd St., Sacramento

When: Monday, Nov. 11

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free