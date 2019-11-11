Sacramento art collective hosts 16th anniversary exhibit at Sol Collective on Saturday

The artist collective Trust Your Struggle will celebrate its 16-year anniversary with an exhibition display in Sacramento starting Saturday.

The exhibition will be at the Sol Collective at 2574 21st St. and will run from Saturday through Jan. 2. There will be a panel on The Intersection of Art and Activism at 4 p.m. Saturday followed by the opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Both events and the exhibit are free and open to the public.

Along with the unveiling of a new mural on the front of the Sol Collective building, the exhibit will “highlight past works that have been created with various communities throughout the world, as well as new individual works by collective members,” according to the release. New members will also be welcomed into the collective.

Trust Your Struggle describes itself as a “collective of visual artists, educators, and cultural workers dedicated to social justice, environmental sustainability, and community activism.” It has produced over 100 galleries, exhibitions, murals and other projects since being founded in 2003 and it is based in California and New York.

