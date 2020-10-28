Arts roundup: Crocker hosts Thiebaud exhibits, Shrem talks race, B Street goes live

Claudia Rankine will speak about her book, “Just Us: An American Conversation,” in a virtual event through the Manetti Shrem Museum on Nov. 4. Manetti Shrem Museum

November brings with it new arts and culture opportunities in the Sacramento area. While some galleries and museums are reopening to foot traffic, theaters, lectures and concerts are still taking place online. Take advantage of these opportunities as we continue navigating these strange times.

Claudia Rankine will speak about her book, “Just Us: An American Conversation,” in a virtual event through the Manetti Shrem Museum on Nov. 4. Rankine’s new book looks at white privilege, liberal politics and more. Register at manettishrem.org.

On November 7-8, the Crocker Art Museum will present “Thiebaud 101: Figurative Drawing.” This class will focus on Wayne Thiebaud’s draftsmanship, exploring some of his lesser known works. Register at crockerart.org.

The DHI Human Rights Film Festival at the Manetti Shrem Museum from Nov. 12 to Nov. 24. Five films will be screened featuring local and global human rights issues. Each film is followed by a Q&A session with filmmakers and scholars. More information is available on manettishrem.org.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, a MacArthur Genius Fellowship winner, will give the Betty Jean and Wayne Thiebaud Endowed Lecture on November 12. Crosby uses paint, fabric, and photography to build domestic scenes that connect to personal and world events and history. She is a native of Nigeria living in Los Angeles, and has had solo exhibitions and art displayed at many art museums. Register on the Manetti Shrem website.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

B Street Theatre is offering many online entertainment options on a weekly basis. From music to social justice to improv, there’s something for everyone. They will also be hosting their annual gala virtually this year on Nov. 14. The Sofia Soiree is headed to your sofa, and those who purchase VIP tickets can have dinner delivered to their home that evening. The main event is free and will feature an interactive show and live auction. Register for the gala or learn more about other programming at bstreettheatre.org.

On November 15, the Crocker will host a virtual celebration of Wayne Thiebaud via Zoom. It is a members-only event featuring a virtual tour of the “Wayne Thiebaud 100: Paintings, Prints, and Drawings” exhibit led by Chief Curator Scott A. Shields. The event is followed by a Q&A session, and advanced registration is required at the Crocker’s website.

The Crocker will host “Self Care for Teachers” via Zoom on Nov. 17. This program offers an art-based self-care session featuring guided meditation and short but mindful art activities. This event is open to teachers and parents who are providing distance learning at home. To learn more or register, go to crockerart.org.

On Nov. 19, the Manetti Shrem Museum will present “Wayne Thiebaud, Influencer: A New Generation.” This event will provide an inside look at an upcoming exhibition, featuring works by contemporary artists as well as former students of Thiebaud. More information at manettishrem.org.