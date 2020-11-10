Sacramento’s COVID-19 spike forces popular museums to close days after reopening

With Sacramento County demoted Tuesday to the strict purple tier in California’s coronavirus restriction system, capital city museums will once again have to suspend operations due to spiking COVID-19 numbers.

It’s a very quick turnaround for local institutions, some of which reopened weeks or even days ago following nearly seven months of closure.

The California Museum across from the Capitol reopened last week, Thursday through this past Sunday, with a tight capacity limit allowing only 10 people inside at a time.

Downtown Sacramento’s popular Crocker Art Museum opened to the general public Oct. 16 with an exhibit featuring works from local legend Wayne Thiebaud. The Crocker was open on a limited Thursday-through-Sunday schedule, with masks mandatory and the building capped at 25% of its normal capacity, as required by state and local guidelines. But following the Thiebaud opening, the Crocker enjoyed just three more weekends on that schedule before Tuesday’s bad news.

The California State Railroad Museum in the Old Sacramento Waterfront District reopened less than two weeks ago, including for train rides.

Like the California Museum and Crocker, the Railroad Museum mandated mask use, and it also canceled guided tours and closed enclosed train cars and other hands-on experiences, according to its website.

The three museums reopened after spending weeks modifying their operating logistics to comply with the red-tier guidelines after Sacramento County entered that tier in late September.

Tuesday’s update from the California Department of Public Health means the county must prohibit indoor operations at indoor museums as well as in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, places of worship and a few other businesses and activities. All of those will have to stay shuttered until Sacramento County can once again meet the red tier requirements for two consecutive weeks.

The new local health order doesn’t take takes effect until noon Friday. None of the three museums had acknowledged the impending closure order on their websites as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The second round of closures will deal another big blow to arts and education institutions that, in a typical year, would tend to draw more visitors in the winter months, due to colder weather and holiday-themed events and exhibits.

Some, including Crocker, filled the spring and summer void with virtual exhibits.

Obviously, that experience just isn’t the same for a museum.

“Opening the Crocker’s doors is an important signal for Sacramento,” Crocker director and CEO Lial A. Jones said in mid-October as the museum was preparing to open for the Thiebaud display. “This will be a time for Sacramentans to reconnect with their favorite artworks and Crocker friends.”