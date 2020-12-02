Get your paws on some art (or a Jerry Rice jersey) to benefit Sacramento’s SPCA

Maija Peeples-Bright’s dog sculpture is among the items available in a Witherell’s auction.

Sacramento-area pet lovers still have time to get their paws on a collectible item and support the SPCA in the group’s second Art Fur Paws auction, which wraps up Thursday.

The auction, which is hosted online by Witherell’s auction house, includes dozens of works of art donated by area artists. Gregory Kondos, Ruth Rippon, Gerald Walburg, Maija Peeples-Bright, Laureen Landau, Andrea Smith and more contributed to the effort. Archival Gallery and Elliot Fouts’ Gallery also donated works.

“The SPCA is a great advocate for animals and a perfect organization for us to support,” auctioneer Brian Witherell, himself a dog owner, said in a news release.

The key item is a Gregory Kondos oil painting of Mont Sainte Victoire, a limestone ridge in France. The piece is valued at $5,000 to $7,000. Other works feature California scenery and artists’ pets, among other items.

Not an art lover? There are other options, including a framed jersey from 49ers Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, Hudson Bay blankets and a Nikon microscope. The auction is at Witherells.com.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.