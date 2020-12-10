Sacramento Bee Logo
‘Hamilton’ is coming to Sacramento in 2021. Here’s when and where

It’s coming, finally: the massively popular, Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” will hit the Sacramento stage in September. The play originally became a smash hit on Broadway and has played in San Francisco.

“Hamilton” will run at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center from Sept. 15 to Oct. 10, with 32 shows planned, Broadway Sacramento announced this week.

It’ll kick off Sacramento’s three-show “Broadway on Tour” series in 2021, rounded out by “An Officer and a Gentleman” in early November and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” from late December through early January 2022.

Tickets will go on sale in February. More details are available at www.broadwaysacramento.com.

