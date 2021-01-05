Sacramento arts roundup: Here’s what’s available to stream in the month of January

We’re all ready for a new year, and the arts community is no exception. Many area organizations are still offering new virtual programs people can enjoy in their homes. Be sure to mark these on your calendar for January.

Fridays: B Street Theatre will host several concerts in January for its “Six Feet Apart” series. Virtual attendees can add dinner with curbside takeout from Magpie Café. This Friday features Jeramiah Johnson, three-time winner of the Houston Regional Blues Challenge. January 15 is a concert from Laurie Rubin, a classical singer, author, educator, and advocate. For more information and to register — or see other virtual offerings from B Street Theatre — go to bstreettheatre.org.

January 12: “They Live!” features readings by lecturers in the Creative Writing Program at UC Davis. The event will be on Zoom. Val Brelinski is author of the novel “The Girl Who Slept With God.” She was a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University and her writing has been featured in Vogue, More, Salon, VQR and The Rumpus. Greg Glazner’s books of poetry are “Cellar Testament” and “From the Iron Chair and Singularity.” He has won the Walt Whitman Award, the Bess Hokin Prize and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship. His writing has appeared in Ploughshares, Poetry, The Colorado Review and Seneca Review. Rae Gouirand is the author of two collections of poetry, “Glass Is Glass Water Is Water” and “Open Winter,” two chapbooks and a short work of nonfiction entitled “The History of Art.” She is recipient of a 2021 residency in nonfiction from the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation. André Naffis-Sahely is author of “The Promised Land: Poems from Itinerant Life,” and has written for Harper’s, the Times Literary Supplement, The Economist and Playboy. His translations include over 20 titles of fiction, poetry and nonfiction from French and Italian. Registration is at: https://bit.ly/2MC5bs1

January 14: The Creative Writing Program at UC Davis presents “New Words and Music With Voice.” This concert will feature works among five creative writing graduate students and four doctoral students in music composition and theory. The noon concert will also include music, theater and dance students performing, as well as music faculty. The prerecorded concert will be shown on the UC Davis Department of Music YouTube channel and available for viewing after its premiere. “Earrings,” a musical drama, with libretto by Mangai Arumugam and music by Emily Joy Sullivan. “Spaceman / Watchman” for soprano, readers and piano, with words by Sawyer Elms and Jordan Dahlen and music by Trey Makler. “Geographies I” for soprano and piano, with music by Daniel Godsil, music and words by Jennifer Soong. “Can you hear me?” for solo voice, with words by Anna Tuchin and music by Orkun Akyol.

January 14: the Crocker Art Museum will host a panel discussion via Zoom, “Equity in Museums.” This event is free to all with preregistration, and will be recorded for viewing later. The Crocker will host dialogue on acknowledging exclusive practices and realities in museums, and solutions for furthering equal access, opportunity, and engagement with the arts for all. Panelists will include Carmen Beals, education outreach manager at the Nevada Museum of Art in Las Vegas; Francisco Rosas, internal communications and content project manager at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; and Claire Muñoz, the Charles N. Mathewson senior director of Education at the Nevada Museum of Art. For more information or to register, go to crockerart.org.

Starting January 16: Sacramento Theatre Company will host virtual acting classes for first-graders through teens. The next sessions will take place on Saturdays, from Jan. 16 to March 6. For more information and to enroll go to sactheatre.org.

January 21-23: Manetti Shrem Museum presents “Small Steps” as part of its “Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank.” “Small Steps” is written by Briandaniel Oglesby and directed by Brady Brophy-Hilton. The livestreams will be presented in collaboration with Bike City Theater Company. Register online at manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu.

January 28: The Crocker “Official Rogue Book Club” will host a program for this month’s book by Steve Martin, “An Object of Beauty: A Novel.” Steve Martin is most known for his comedy and acting, but he won an Emmy at the age of 23 as a writer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He is the author of several plays and the novel “Shopgirl.” This program is free, with more information at crockerart.org.

Anytime: The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera performed a fall concert series that was livestreamed. The recorded videos are available at no cost to their subscribers and ticket holders, or are available for a per-concert fee. Videos can be accessed for 30 days after their premiere date. For more information check sacphilopera.org.