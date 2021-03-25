Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum to reopen after nearly a yearlong closure

The Crocker Art Museum in downtown Sacramento will reopen to the public next month, after being closed 11 of the past 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crocker will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting April 8, the museum announced Thursday morning.

The museum will limit capacity to 25% of its usual maximum, in accordance with state and local COVID-19 guidelines, and will use “timed tickets” to do so. Masks are also required.

Admission will be free each Sunday from April 11 through May 31 as part of a “Welcome Back Sundays” promotion, the Crocker said. Reservations will be required.

Tickets purchases and Sunday reservations are available online at crockerart.org or by phone at 916-808-1184.

Crocker first closed down March 17, 2020 due to the pandemic. It reopened briefly from mid-October to mid-November, before state health protocols tightened and once again prompted shutdowns for most indoor establishments deemed nonessential.

Sacramento County earlier this month entered the state health department’s looser red tier of COVID-19 restrictions due to improving infection rates, once again allowing indoor museums to reopen with restrictions.

Crocker will reopen with four new exhibits. They are:

▪ “Country, City, and Sea: Dutch Romantic and Hague School Paintings from the Beekhuis Gift,” which runs through May 2;

▪ “Spirit Lines: Helen Hardin Etchings with works by her mother Pablita Velarde, and daughter, Margarete Bagshaw,” which runs through May 16;

▪ “Legends from Los Angeles: Betye, Lezley, and Alison Saar in the Crocker Collection,” which runs through Aug. 15; and

▪ “The Edge of Elegance: Porcelains by Elsa Rady,” which runs through Nov. 1.