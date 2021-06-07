Arts roundup: As California reopens, here’s what June events are on tap in Sacramento

A group of lamps is part of the Crocker’s look at the world of Tiffany. Driehaus Museum

More and more arts opportunities are opening back up by the day. June will hold many in-person options, as the state lifts most coronavirus restrictions June 15, and many theaters and museums are continuing with some virtual activities. It’s a great month to soak up the arts, no matter what you prefer.

▪ The Crocker Art Museum is again welcoming guests to visit in person. For more information on hours and safety protocols go to crockerart.org.

▪ Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank presents June 3-5, “Juliet and Romeo: A New Musical,” at the Mondavi Center. This UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance musical was developed in a collaboration with Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Juliet and Romeo was created by Paul Gordon. It centers on a second-rate author who finds himself in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and is determined to figure out how to change the ending. The event will be streaming, and more information can be found at mondaviarts.org.

▪ The Manetti Shrem Museum of Art reopened in person on June 3 with timed tickets. For more information and to book tickets, see manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu.

▪ Archival Gallery presents “Barn Dance,” a group exhibition, June 3-26. This show features works by local artists that celebrate our agricultural region and the spirit of the dance. Featured artists include Kathy Dana, Emily Elders, Jill Estroff, Cynthia Hipkiss, Maureen Hood, Jon Lowe, Erin Martinelli, Carol Mott-Binkley, Linda Nunes, Helen Plenert, Kellie Raines, Sean Royal, Hilary von Joo, and more. Gallery visitors are welcome during normal business hours with no appointment needed, and must wear a mask or face covering at all times. To learn more visit archivalgallery.com.

▪ The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera introduces Spring Soirées, the SP&O’s latest digital series. Recorded at the Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, the four-concert series will feature conductor Stuart Chafetz and musicians from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion sections of the SP&O. Whether digitally streaming from your computer or tablet, you can enjoy these concerts from the comfort of your own home. Each stream will go live at 7 p.m. on the day of the concert, and be available for streaming for up to 30 days after its premiere. “French Romance” is already available. For more information go to sacphilopera.org.

▪ “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection,” began June 6 at the Crocker. This collection features more than 60 objects, from over of 30 years of Tiffany’s career. Capacity will be limited with advance registration and timed ticketing. Crocker members can register at crockerart.org.

▪ On June 7, tickets went on sale for the Broadway Tour of “Hamilton,” at Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center. The performances will be Sept. 15 through Oct. 10. To purchase tickets, go to broadwaysacramento.com.

▪ On June 13 the Crocker will present livestream of “The Business of Beauty: The Life and Work of Louis Comfort Tiffany.” Focusing on his life and work, associate curator Jayme Yahr and celebrated Tiffany expert Arlie Sulka will provide unique context into the business, art and human side of the Tiffany story. For more information go to crockerart.org.

▪ June 17 the Crocker hosts “Parents Connect” via Zoom. The Crocker has designed a program that allows parents to unwind, connect with other parents and be creative. Relax while exploring beautiful glass objects from the “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection.” Connect with other parents and feed your creativity through slow looking, light conversation and an art project using common household materials. Bring your favorite treat or a glass of wine to help you unwind. Although this adult program is for you, kid interruptions are welcome and expected. To register and for a list of supplies see crockerart.org.

▪ On June 19 the B Street Theatre hosts “Black Greek Night & Entertainment” at the Sofia. This is a virtual performance and fundraiser. Join the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Sacramento, for a virtual scholarship fundraiser to benefit local high school students. The Juneteenth event will engage discussion with members of the Sac NPHC and feature the talents of its Divine 9 community. The night will also feature a one-woman play, “3: Black Girls Blues” by Sacramento’s Anthony D’Juan and stage, television and film actress Danielle Moné Truitt. General admission tickets are available for access to the special performance and conversation with the Sac NPHC. Proceeds from this event support scholarships for Sacramento-area youth. For more information go to bstreettheatre.org.

▪ June 24 the Crocker will host its Official Rogue Book Club via Zoom. This month’s book is “Clara and Mr. Tiffany,” by Susan Vreeland. It tells the story of Clara Driscoll, who designed many of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s famous glass lamps. Along with the recognition she deserves for her work, Clara also yearns for love and companionship and is devoted to five men, including Tiffany, who hopes his work will earn him a place on the international artistic stage. Tiffany enforces a strict policy in his studio: He does not hire married women. Any woman who does marry while under his employ must resign immediately. Eventually, like many women, Clara must decide what makes her happiest — the professional world of her hands or the personal world of her heart. To register go to crockerart.org.

▪ On June 27 the “Icons in Conversation” series at the Crocker features Alison Saar with Samiya Bashir. Saar is known for her powerful sculptures and prints that illuminate the lives and narratives of the African Diaspora. Saar will discuss her past and current work, including her seminal 2016 piece, Hades D.W.P. II, which is in the Crocker’s collection. In the work, Saar collaborates with poet Samiya Bashir to create a visual simile between the contamination of Flint, Michigan’s water source and the five rivers of the Greek mythological underworld. Joining Saar is Bashir, a dynamic poet whose work focuses on the intersection of culture, change, identity, race, gender, the body and sexuality. To register for this event go to crockerart.org.