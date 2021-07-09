Capital Stage announces plan for in-person performances reopening in August

The set of Capital Stage’s January/February production, “Alabaster.” The company has lined up its 16th season but has no set start date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Capital Stage

Following a quiet year during the pandemic, the Capital Stage theater in midtown announced its plan Friday to reopen. Beginning on Aug. 25, audience members will be able to view live performances in-person — or virtually, upon request. The theater’s 17th season will feature a slate of seven productions that includes a holiday special, Sacramento premieres and several award-winning works of contemporary theater.

The season will kick off with a co-production with of Jeanne Sakata’s “Hold These Truths.” Set during World War II, the play centers on Gordon Hirabayashi, a University of Washington student who confronts the contradictions between the United States constitution — which he deeply believes in — and the horrors of Japanese internment camps carried out by the U.S. during the war. Throughout the season, the theater will stage plays that tackle the contradictions of elite college admissions, Chinese-American relations, the essence of truth and more.

Subscriptions for Capital Stage’s season will go on sale July 19, and individual tickets will be available for purchase starting Aug. 16. To learn more about what Capital Stage Theater has to offer, visit capstage.org.