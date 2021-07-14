Here’s how to see Shakespeare’s ‘complete’ works at Lake Tahoe - in just two hours

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” being performed at the 2009 Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. The lake provides a dramatic backdrop for crowds enjoying the Bard outdoors. Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival file, 2009

The Bard is making a comeback -- this summer at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival in Incline Village.

Working outdoors and under the stars, the festival cast is presenting a comedy, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

The actors squeeze the prolific playwright’s works into the time frame of a typical play — about two hours -- with the intention of plenty of laughs. Converse-clad actors breeze through the canon, portraying an array of characters, weddings and murders.

The company consists of just three actors.

The show will debut on July 17 and continue Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 22.

The theater’s website suggests no knowledge (or appreciation) of Shakespeare is needed, citing a Today Show review that said: “If you like Shakespeare, you’ll like this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love this show!”

Ticket information is available at LakeTahoeShakespeare.com.