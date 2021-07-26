Star from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ brings show to Sacramento to support Crest Theatre

The rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” stars Ted Neeley, the original Jesus from the 1971 Broadway show and the 1973 movie. Modesto Bee file

Nearly five decades after he first played the titular role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biblical rock-opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Ted Neeley is bringing the beloved film to the Crest Theatre. On August 14, the theater will host a screening of the classic 1973 Norman Jewison movie and Neeley will be in attendance.

The event is a full-circle moment: On March 8th, 2020, Neeley brought his tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” showings to a sold-out audience at the Crest Theatre. It was his final stop before the coronavirus lockdown. A year and a half later, Neeley is back at the venue he describes as “home” to meet fans, sign autographs, and raise funds to propel the Crest Theatre into a restorative post-COVID era.

Neeley — who at 77-years-old retains his shoulder-length hair, southern drawl and effusive demeanor — still gushes about the story he brought to life 50 years ago.

“Everything about this show is magnificent,” he said. “The songs are incredible. They never get tiring ... it’s a wonderful celebration and audiences come from everywhere.” And, after a long COVID-imposed hiatus, he’s thrilled that it’s safe to return to engaging face-to-face with the film’s devoted fanbase. “Most inspirational is the fact that we actually can do it,” said Neeley.

In lending his powerful belt and wide vocal range to the musical’s difficult soundtrack, Neeley made his mark as an iconic performer indelibly linked with the role. But it seems to be his sincere, lifelong devotion to the story itself — and the values it embodies — that makes him endure the test of time.

Raised in a small Texas town where “church was as much a part of your daily life as having breakfast with your family,” Neeley describes himself as deeply “involved with a spiritual essence.”

Neeley credits “Jesus Christ Superstar” as “the most rewarding personal experience in [his] life.” In 1971, before he graced the big screen, he made his debut as Jesus in the Broadway production of the show. The next year, he shot the homonymous movie in Israel (where he met his wife, a principal dancer in the film). In 1973, the film was released, “and I’ve been involved with this wonderful project ever since,” Neeley said. “And I love everything about it.”

After receiving two Golden Globe nominations for his performance, Neeley went on to reprise his role on stages all around the world. At this point, he has portrayed Jesus Christ for nearly five decades.

“You know what’s the strange part about that?” he said. “I’m only 33.”

The showing is an effort to raise funds for theaters that have been impacted by the pandemic — 100% of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Crest Theater.

“It’s so important to me,” said Neeley. “[The pandemic] has had a horrendous effect on local theaters, especially those that are independently-owned.. we want to do everything we possibly can to support the local theaters in every community and help them get their doors open again.”

Neeley has plans to perform segments of his famous role in mid-September in Boston (a plan he feels cautiously optimistic about, given the state of COVID-19). Until then, Neeley will bring the screenings to theaters across California, including several stops in the Bay Area. One force that seems to motivate him is the prospect of bringing the classic film to new audiences.

“And that’s what’s so great about it,” he says. isn’t some strange new story about outer space monsters. It is a story that they’ve seen for years and they loved it when they first saw it.”

And of course, he treasures his most loyal fans, some of whom travel great distances to see his showings and performances.

“There’s four generations now of people or families who have seen it since the seventies who come back and come back and bring new children and grandchildren,” he said.

Also available at the screening will be DVD copies of “Superstars,” a feature documentary about the production of the film, as well as plenty of affection from the star himself.

“They call me ‘the super hugger,’” Neeley said. “Because I love hugging people and being able to look them in the eyes and thank them for supporting this film and this project for so very long.”

If you go

The screening will take place on August 14 at 7 p.m. (with a 5 p.m. VIP reception). Tickets are available at tedneeley.com.