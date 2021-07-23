Monet to Matisse: Crocker Art Museum to host Sacramento’s first French Impressionism expo

Alfred Sisley’s “The Loing at Saint-Mammès” will be among the paintings featured at the Crocker Art Museum. Courtesy of the Crocker Art Museum

Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum is set to showcase “Monet to Matisse: Masterworks of French Impressionism” from the Dixon Gallery and Gardens from Oct. 3 to Jan. 9.

According to the Crocker, the Monet to Matisse exhibit is Sacramento’s first expo on French Impressionism. Visitors can expect 50 works by well-known artists within the late 19th and early 20th centuries including Claude Monet, Auguste Rodin, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne and Henri Matisse.

“We are delighted to be able to share this important exhibition of Impressionist art with the public,” said Lial A. Jones, the director of the Crocker Art Museum, a news release. “Showing a panorama of French art from the realists through the Impressionists and post-Impressionists to the early 20th century, the show gives a deeper understanding of this critical period in the history of art.”

In addition to the Monet to Matisse showcase, the Crocker Museum will also host several related programs including studio classes, art classes and about a dozen events.

More information will be available on the Crocker Art Museum’s calendar.

Dates to know

Studio Classes

Painting Series: Impressionism to the 20th Century

Date: October and November

Beginning Drawing and Composition

Date: September to October

Art History Classes

History of Impressionism

Date: Oct. 17 and Oct. 24

Master in the Spotlight: Claude Monet

Date: Dec. 5