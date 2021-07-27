$uicideboy$ announce Sacramento tour date with outdoor show in November

$uicideboy$ will play a concert in Sacramento in November. Nederlander Concerts

The controversial hip-hop duo “$uicideboy$” recently announced their upcoming Grey Day Tour, which will include a performance at Heart Health Park on Friday, Nov. 12.

$uicideboy$ was founded in 2014 by Ruby da Cherry and $crim, two cousins from New Orleans. Known for their dark lyrics — which often focus on mental illness, violence and suicidal ideation — the pair makes music characterized by its abrasiveness and controversial subject matter.

Throughout the 2010s, the duo rose to prominence in the underground rap scene, touring in the U.S. and selling out shows internationally. Last May, $uicideboy$ released a single (entitled “Materialism as a Means to an End”) from their forthcoming album, Long Term Effects of Suffering, which is set to drop in August.

The Grey Day Tour will feature performances from Chief Keef, slowtai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramierz, in addition to the $uicideBoy$. To purchase tickets ($50-$75), visit https://bit.ly/3eZkt5y.