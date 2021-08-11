‘En plein air’ returns to Sacramento region as nonprofit opens new exhibition and program

Alex Moctezuma works works on a project at a weeklong art camp at the Crocker Art Museum. AdLux Studio

From the late Gregory Kondos to centenarian Wayne Thiebaud, The Sacramento area represents a historical and cultural nexus of what’s called en plein air.

The French phrase, which of course means in open air, describes the act of painting urban, rural, and natural landscapes while outdoors; the Sacramento River and subsidiary the river Delta are among the region’s most prolific and internationally-celebrated views.

“It’s the natural beauty of the region,” Youth Connections Unlimited CEO Jason Richardson said, “It offers anything to anyone — whether you’re a photographer, a painter, or just looking for some source of inspiration.”

Richardson hopes to both honor and revitalize the region’s en plein air history with his nonprofit’s latest initiative, the Plein Air Sac Community Arts Festival.

Last month, YCU successfully launched the community arts program. Participants joined program staff on July 14 with a Bastille Day celebration at Brasserie du Monde in downtown Sacramento. Plein Air Sac hosted its first painting event at Nitty’s Cider in Clarksburg 10 days later. Three more painting days will be held throughout the month of August at the following venues:

▪ State Capitol Complex (August 14).

▪ Colin Family Farms (August 21).

▪ Sutter’s Fort (August 28).

A Youth Art Education Day at William Land Park (September 4) will follow.

All funds supported — and will continue to support — youth arts education in underserved communities per YCU’s mission statement.

“I really wanted to create a program that could honor those artists who came before me, while also creating opportunities for those who haven’t enjoyed the benefits of artistic learning,” he explained.

Plein Air Sac promises to bring plein air painting’s natural warmth and society to a general audience. It’s a loose and collaborative art; there’s a passion in the spontaneity of bringing out oil, brush, and canvas on a changing afternoon.

So, rather than a static gallery, Plein Air Sac offers Sacramentan’s a chance to engage with artists in a dynamic way, as they paint. Program events are free-flowing and fluid. Artists gain a space to create in a calm, productive environment, while participants can pose questions on anything from technique to form.

“It’s interactive, ” Richardson said. “As part of the public, you can walk in and interact with the artists. You can go, ‘Hey, that’s cool!’ You get the chance to be exposed to and watch somebody paint — you can learn how it’s done. It’s a very warm atmosphere, and that’s the sense of community we’re trying to create.”

The plein air technique’s muse is the natural world. In a meta sense, artist and participant form the strongest connection possible; they become part of the artistic process and artwork themselves. From an impulsive need to create comes creation.

Such strong connections are vital as society faces the parallel pandemics of COVID-19 and isolation-induced mental illness. This year, a Kaiser Family Foundation study found that over 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. report symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, an increase from the CDC’s findings of 1 in 10 adults from January to June 2019. As social animals, we depend on one another for emotional stability.

“In these days, Plein Air offers a real sense of community,” Richardson added. “Plenty of painters are really interesting people; they will show up to one spot, each with their own medium, their own take, their own style, and they’ll help each other, ban together like a battalion.”

Plein Air Sac features over 60 artists. Event-goers can support them by purchasing their wares and sharing artists’ physical and online platforms.

Like many institutions, the arts have faced acute financial instability during the pandemic. The arts form over 4.5% of U.S. gross domestic product, larger than the shared whole of the construction, agriculture, and transportation industries. In just under a year, the arts suffered an estimated $15.2 billion net loss from March 2020 to February 2021.

Additionally, Plein Air Sac hopes to raise and donate $50,000 this year to specifically support arts education for Sacramento’s underserved communities and high-risk youth. Participants can donate funds at any time or become consistent sponsors, Friends of Plein Air. Membership is ranked in three tiers, each corresponding to further involvement in the structure, literature and promotion of Plein Air Sac.

“Actively, money raised right now is going to provide school supplies to schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District,” Richardson said.

“For example, we are sponsoring a student from Ethel I. Baker Elementary School to attend a week-long art camp next week called ‘Planes, Trains, and Art Mobiles’ offered through Crawford Art Museum,” he continued. “He has a spot thanks to the generosity of our supporters that made it possible— he’s an aspiring painter himself. At any donation level, we’re so grateful.”

On Oct. 2 and 3, Plein Air will host the Inaugural Plein Air Sac Juried Exhibition at Antiquité Maison Privée. Artists are free to submit their work for the exhibition. Moni Kondos, widow of Sacramento’s renowned plein air painter Gregory Kondos, will sit on the jury for the event.

In the future, Plein Air Sac hopes to expand its online presence to brick-and-mortar. Richardson hopes to implement plein air classes and a physical gallery to showcase young artists, he said.

“You can’t do it without the artists. I’m really proud of them stepping up and volunteering to participate in the program,” Richardson said. “I’m also very proud of our partners— from businesses small and large. I’m thankful for those people who have really been inspirational and encouraging voices.”

You can find more information about venues, events, dates, and donations on Plein Air Sac’s website, www.pleinairsac.org.