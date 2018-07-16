After a Ferrari ride, comedian Hasan Minhaj tells Jerry Seinfeld why he’s a Kings fan

A comedian with local ties went for a ride, had some coffee and mentioned his love for the Kings — all while in the company of one of comedy’s biggest names.
Hasan Minhaj, a Davis native who is a correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” was host Jerry Seinfeld’s guest on a recently released episode of the Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
The 14-minute episode, part of the show’s 10th season, was released July 6. In it, Seinfeld picks up Minhaj in a 1992 Ferrari Testarossa and they discuss several topics, including Michael Jordan, shoes and abs.
Once they sit down at a restaurant for pancakes and coffee, Seinfeld compares baseball to comedy and explains why he feels the sport is better than basketball.
“Comedy is a life of failure,” he tells Minhaj. “Baseball is failure. ... A .300 hitter ... fails 7 out of 10 times and he’s a killer. That’s us!”
Just short of the 11-minute mark, Seinfeld asks Minhaj about his sports loyalties.
Seinfeld: “So what’s your team?”
Minhaj: “The Sacramento Kings. ... I’m a pick-and-stick guy.”
S: “At least it rhymes.”
M: “It’s one of the last vestiges we have of civic pride, man!”
S: “It’s all fake. It’s fun, I love it, too, but it’s fake.”
The episode closes with talk of parenting, stick shifts and the art of comedy.
Minhaj is no stranger to Netflix. On top of having a 72-minute stand-up special called “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” he’s also set to become the first Indian-American talk show host. A search of Netflix has the show listed as “Untitled Hasan Minhaj Project.”
“In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world,” the introduction reads. A scheduled release date is not shown.
What is scheduled is his “Before the Storm” tour. The nearly two-month tour begins with shows Aug. 11-12 in Los Angeles, which is the closest he’ll come to his hometown.
Though it’s available online for a national audience, “Homecoming King” was filmed in Davis and contains a few Sacramento-specific references. At one point, Minhaj tells a story about visiting the (now-closed) Toys R Us store near Arden Fair mall as a child.
