Award-winning actor, producer, director and author Henry Winkler appears in June 2015 at Wizard World Comic Con in Sacramento. He talked about his role in “Happy Days” and said he felt his biggest accomplishment was the books he authored. Winkler will be appearing at 2018’s Wizard World Comic-Con in Sacramento with six other celebrities announced so far.
Celebrities

The first 7 stars you can see in Sacramento at Wizard World Comic-Con this fall

By Daniel Wilson

dwilson@sacbee.com

August 08, 2018 01:35 PM

What do a Marvel superhero, three Hollywood actors and a trio of pro wrestling legends have in common? You can see them all in Sacramento in October.

Wizard World Comic-Con, the conference that celebrates fans of comics, movies, visual novels, horror, anime and more, will return to Cal Expo Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

According to a Facebook post from the show’s organizers, attendees can expect to see Henry Winkler of “Happy Days” fame, Marvel’s Netflix series “Luke Cage” actor Mike Colter, Judd Hirsch of “NUMB3RS” and “Independence Day”, Thomas Ian Nicholas, who was made famous in the movies “Rookie of the Year” and “American Pie,” and pro wrestling legends Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn and Road Warrior Animal.

More celebrity guests will be announced soon, according to the post.

Other highlights announced for the show, which was originally not slated to return to Sacramento this year, include a 1966 Batmobile replica, toys and collectibles available to view and buy and appearances by illustrators, comic writers, authors and film producers.

Passes for all three days run at $39.99 with single-day passes starting at $19.99. For more information on the conference, including on which days you can see the announced celebrities, check out Wizard World Sacramento’s official website.

