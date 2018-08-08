The first 7 stars you can see in Sacramento at Wizard World Comic-Con this fall

What do a Marvel superhero, three Hollywood actors and a trio of pro wrestling legends have in common? You can see them all in Sacramento in October.
Wizard World Comic-Con, the conference that celebrates fans of comics, movies, visual novels, horror, anime and more, will return to Cal Expo Oct. 5, 6 and 7.
According to a Facebook post from the show’s organizers, attendees can expect to see Henry Winkler of “Happy Days” fame, Marvel’s Netflix series “Luke Cage” actor Mike Colter, Judd Hirsch of “NUMB3RS” and “Independence Day”, Thomas Ian Nicholas, who was made famous in the movies “Rookie of the Year” and “American Pie,” and pro wrestling legends Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn and Road Warrior Animal.
More celebrity guests will be announced soon, according to the post.
Other highlights announced for the show, which was originally not slated to return to Sacramento this year, include a 1966 Batmobile replica, toys and collectibles available to view and buy and appearances by illustrators, comic writers, authors and film producers.
Passes for all three days run at $39.99 with single-day passes starting at $19.99. For more information on the conference, including on which days you can see the announced celebrities, check out Wizard World Sacramento’s official website.
Comments