‘Daily Show’ correspondent Roy Wood Jr. makes Sacramento comedy return

For standup comedian Roy Wood Jr., nothing is better than bringing people together over a good shared laugh.
“Laughter is one of the few things that unifies people,” said Wood. “Laughter and food - and I don’t know how to cook - so I gotta tell jokes.”
It has been almost three years since the Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” correspondent and host of storytelling comedy show “This Is Not Happening” last performed in Sacramento and he is eager to make his standup return at the Punch Line this weekend.
“Sacramento is an amazing town,” said Wood, 39. “I call it casual California. You don’t have the pressure of L.A. and you don’t necessarily have the pretentiousness (of) the Silicon Valley and San Francisco.”
The last few months have been insane for Wood but he’s having fun.
“I’ve had my hands full,” said Wood, who spent the spring filming his second one-hour comedy special, “No One Loves You,” and is currently working on a sitcom pilot for Comedy Central.
Wood is also excited about his preparations for the upcoming midterm elections, which the “Daily Show” will be covering from Florida.
“I cannot say yet what we’ll be doing,” he said, “but as our current president would say, ‘it’s gonna be huge!’”
Wood said it has been hectic managing all his creative projects, but it has been fun having a challenge and the opportunity to be creative and do “big things.” As of late, he’s been trying to create a bit of down time, picking and choosing where he gets on stage.
The Birmingham, Ala., native has done standup comedy for more than 20 years and said capital cities like Sacramento have a unique sense of humor, which he said makes them a good place to stop for his tour after the filming of his comedy special.
“There is a sense of growth and intelligence there,” said Wood “and I’m not just saying that because it’s the hometown of my Daily Show co-worker (Hasan Minhaj).”
After performing a one-hour special, Wood said there is a period of shedding old material and creating a new hour set. It helps to go places “where people appreciate good comedy and intelligent thought.”
Wood said he appreciates the opportunity to escape his own pain while helping a room full of people escape theirs.
“At the end of the day, as a comic, your job is to report your truth,” he said. “I want you to feel something.
“If you just leave thinking about the world differently, then I’ve done my job.”
If you go
What: Roy Wood Jr.
Where: Punch Line Sacramento, 2100 Arden Way
When: 8 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m.and 10:15 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $22.50; $27.50 for assigned seat
Information: punchlinesac.com
