Sal of ‘Impractical Jokers’ says he ‘will never forgive you’ if you miss him in Sac

He might be deathly afraid of cats, but getting up in front of people and making them laugh doesn’t bother him at all. And now he’s coming to Sacramento.
Sal Vulcano, a member of improvisation comedy troupe The Tenderloins, who star in TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” is making a stop at Punch Line Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 22.
He’ll be performing two stand-up sets, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m. A secret special guest is also being advertised for the show.
Tickets are priced at $40 in advance and $45 on the day of the show. Reserved premium seating is available at $50. Punchline has a two drink minimum per person and shows are 18 and over. The club is at 2100 Arden Way.
According to a description of the show, the Staten Island native, famous for shouting “I will never forgive you” while being chased through a corn maze by a person in a giant cat suit on an episode of “Impractical Jokers,” began doing solo stand-up shows recently. However, he has toured with The Tenderloins for many years and has appeared on “Impractical Jokers” since 2011.
The comedian has also made appearances on Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening” and co-hosts a podcast with “Impractical Jokers” co-star Brian “Q” Quinn called “What Say You?”
