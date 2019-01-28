Bruce Willis is selling this beautiful New York estate for $13 million as he plans to move back to California

Bruce Willis is unloading beautiful homes across the country as he reportedly plans a return to California. The latest property the “Die Hard” actor has listed is his family’s residence since 2014, a pastoral New York estate on the market for $12.95 million.
Willis told the The Wall Street Journal he and and his wife Emma Heming plan to move to the West Coast where many members of their families are located.
“The only reasons we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there,” the told the newspaper.
Willis, 63, who has made more than 70 films, recently sold his Sun Valley, Idaho, house for $5.5 million.
Located only 40 minutes from midtown Manhattan, according to the listing, where he still owns an apartment, the gated 22-acre estate in Bedford Corners, New York, commands remarkable views over the Croton Reservoir. The property has a total of four houses with 12 bedrooms in all, two garages, a saltwater pool, vegetable garden, pool house and tennis court, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.
The video above gives a closer look at the New York house, which reportedly sold for $9 million in 2014.
The Craftsman-style main house offers 8,958 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and multiple fireplaces. There is also a playroom, media room, wine cellar and an octagonal room above the roofline for viewing the lush and bucolic countryside.
“Westchester County is well known for its celebrities who enjoy living in the countryside but also its proximity to Manhattan,” according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about properties all over the world.
The website said the area is home to stars including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chevy Chase, David Letterman and Richard Gere as well as corporate billionaires.
Property records show the house sold for $9 million in 2014, realtor.com reported.
The listing agents are Nancy Strong, Stacey Oestrich and Ann Cutbill Lenane of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Armonk, New York.
