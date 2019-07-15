Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to young fan during performance

Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to little fan Hugh Jackman makes a young fan's night by singing "Happy Birthday" to her during a performance of "The Man. The Music. The Show," in Denver Colorado. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hugh Jackman makes a young fan's night by singing "Happy Birthday" to her during a performance of "The Man. The Music. The Show," in Denver Colorado.

Hugh Jackman made a young fan’s night by singing Happy Birthday to her during a performance of “The Man. The Music. The Show.” in Denver, Colorado.

Jillian Wojcik said she brought her daughter, Mia, from Florida to Denver to see the show on July 10, 2019, the day of Mia’s seventh birthday.

Mia is a Hugh Jackman super-fan who saw The Greatest Showman eight times in movie theaters and invited the actor to her The Greatest Showman-themed 6th birthday party in 2018, her mom said.

Mia made a sign for the Denver show, asking Jackman to sing her happy birthday. “I thought there was as much a chance of that happening as there was of you turning up to her birthday party last year,” her mom wrote in an open letter on Twitter.

“But you did it!” she continued. “You took time from your show to call her over and talk to her and sing her the most beautiful rendition of Happy Birthday I’ve ever heard.

“She was very nervous and told me afterwards that she was shaking a lot, but I wanted you to know how much it meant to her!” she wrote.

Wojcik captured footage of the moment and later shared it on Twitter with the thank-you note to Jackman.