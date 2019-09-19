Post Malone hits up Sacramento bars and DoCo on day off before Golden 1 Center show

Post Malone 2018-19 tour trailer Singer-rapper Post Malone will kick off his North American Runaway Tour at the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 14, making several stops across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer-rapper Post Malone will kick off his North American Runaway Tour at the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 14, making several stops across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 20.

Hip hop star Post Malone spent an off-day between his Portland and Sacramento tour dates in the city of trees, making appearances at DoCo shops and a couple of local bars ahead of Thursday night’s show at Golden 1 Center.

The rapper and singer, real name Austin Richard Post, popped up in Instagram posts Wednesday night and Thursday morning in a few different spots around town: posing with customers at the Getta Clue clothing store at Downtown Commons; flanked by servers at the Twin Peaks sports bar in Arden Arcade; and drinking a “fishbowl” at Barwest in midtown.

On his own Instagram account Wednesday evening, Post posted a photo of himself on a leather couch in a pink unicorn T-shirt and plaid pajama pants with the caption, “day off.”

“Hey guys, it’s Posty. I’ll see you guys tomorrow. Let’s kick some ass,” Post said in another short Instagram video, this one posted by Golden 1 Center.

Post’s opening act, Swae Lee of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, was also seen at Getta Clue.

Post, 24, will play the venue Thursday night, the fourth date in his “Runaway” tour, which runs through November across North America. He’ll then play at Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday night, then head to Las Vegas on Sunday.

His latest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” dropped Sept. 6. It has been well-received by critics and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.