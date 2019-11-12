See Jersey Shore mansion Joe Pesci is selling as new film ‘The Irishman’ set for release

With his new film “The Irishman” to be released on Netflix this month, Joe Pesci is selling his Jersey Shore waterfront mansion, which has been his home for almost 30 years, for $6.5 million.

The Academy Award-winning actor plans on relocating to California and getting in plenty of sun-filled rounds of golf, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the listing.

The house at 91 Pershing Blvd., Lavallette, N.J., has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms spanning 7,219 square feet.

Realtor.com reported it is by far the most expensive listing in the celebrity enclave along the Jersey Shore. The real estate site said the property last sold in 1994 for $850,000.

The open floor plan with spacious rooms is bright and airy and opens onto a spacious pool terrace with gorgeous views. The gated property has a large motor court. Guests enter in a foyer with a free-standing curved staircase. White rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows for views of the bay.

There’s a large eat-in kitchen with an island. Dinner guests dine in a room encircled by glass doors opening to the pool terrace and bay. There is a comfortable media room decorated with posters and awards from Pesci’s films. The upper level is accessed by elevator. A downstairs party room lies next to the pool and spa with its own kitchen.

The Jersey Shore is home to Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, author Mary Higgins Clark and other celebrities.

Pesci has made 34 films, including “Goodfellas” and “My Cousin Vinny.” He teams up with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in “The Irishman,” which begins streaming on Netflix November 27, 2019.