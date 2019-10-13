Help those in need, send us your nominees for Book of Dreams

SHARE COPY LINK

For more than 30 years, The Sacramento Bee has invited the community to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.

In 2018, the community responded with more than $140,000 in donations. Because of readers’ generosity, 10 dreams were fulfilled and grants were made to more than 20 community organizations.

As we begin our 32nd year of focusing on those who often are overlooked, we’re asking for nominations for this year’s effort. We review your requests to help others, write stories about those we select, and the community’s generous donations make holiday wishes come true.





Although the Book of Dreams does not approve requests for housing, cars, trips or cash, no dream is too large or too small if it makes a difference in someone’s life. To nominate an individual, family or nonprofit organization, visit sacbee.com/bookofdreams.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nominations are due by Friday, Nov. 1. Finalists will be notified by mid-November. If chosen by The Bee, nominees must be willing to be featured in a story and photographed for the Book of Dreams. Call 916-556-5667 to request a nomination form or ask questions. The Bee coordinates this effort with the Sacramento Region Community Foundation.