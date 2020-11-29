Book of Dreams: Video library can help Sacramento abuse victims homebound by the pandemic

The COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandate became a blessing in disguise for one Sacramento domestic violence survivor and her family.

Her abuser had taken a trip and was quarantining before returning home. That provided the opportune time to check out resources and begin the important series of phone calls and emails to pursue legal actions that could ensure her future safety.

Thankfully, WEAVE, the area’s 24-7 crisis intervention organization, came to her rescue, bringing the help she needed to change the trajectory of her life and that of her family members.

“I don’t know where I would have been without WEAVE,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. “I don’t see myself as a dumb person, but it is quite complicated to try to navigate the legal system and do it while keeping on with counseling … and doing court over Zoom.”

Complicated is what life has also been like in WEAVE’s legal office, which is adapting to serving clients remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. In October alone, the office received 350 calls for legal services, quite a large number considering there are just three attorneys and three support staff to help.

Legal Director Allison Kephart believes that with $3,500 in donations from the Book of Dreams, the organization could do a better job of triaging legal services, and ensuring that every minute spent with every client is effective.

Kephart hopes to set up an on-demand domestic survivors’ video resource library. It would consist of a dozen or more short videos on topics common to all legal cases.

They would cover such matters as obtaining a domestic violence restraining order, ways of preserving evidence of abuse and tips on ways to best prepare for a court hearing.

The videos won’t replace legal consultation, she said, but they are a way for survivors the group interacts with to get a basic understanding of the court world they are about to enter and save time.

“While each victim has a unique journey through the courts, each court process is similar,” Kephart explained. “Staff typically spend 30 to 45 minutes explaining basic information. If we can send a new client a video link before their appointment with our team, it would free up a lot more time to focus on the facts of the case and discuss options.”

Another WEAVE client who also asked to not be named is currently working with the organization to resolve legal issues related to her marriage.

“A step-by-step process - from beginning through to the end - would be great. Removing any uncertainty through informational videos like this would help ease anxiety of fearing the unknown,” she said. “Though there are multiple ways the process takes place, a general understanding of what it will be like through to the end would be helpful.”

And she has confidence that Kephart can blend this resource well into the mix.

“She makes things click,” the woman said. “I went into this not knowing anything, what you need to be prepared for, what information you need to provide. Knowing that WEAVE and Ali were there and had my back, made me feel stable and secure. I’m so blessed and thankful.”

Tools that teach the fundamentals of navigating the court system are a creative and sustainable resource that survivors can use throughout their legal journey, according to Krista Niemczyk, public policy director for the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence.

“The court environment has a whole different language and many processes. Imagine how difficult it must be for survivors trying to navigate it at a time of trauma. It is hard to tell your story and to see your abuser in a court setting …. so tools like these can help survivors prepare and achieve the best possible outcome.”

Lollie Roberts, supervising family law facilitator for Sacramento County and operator of the self-help center inside Family Court, said topical videos would also help those unable to leave home.

“A lot of these people are stuck in the same household with the same person from whom they need protection.” she said. “You can’t even go to a neighbor’s house. They won’t open their door (due to COVID-19 safety concerns). It is a tough situation.”

Still, they might find themselves with brief periods of time to view a video.

“These short videos would be something they could watch during one of those opportunities and get a complete understanding of one little concept while they have the chance.” Roberts said,

“Before the whole pandemic hit, people came into the courthouse every day saying, ‘I need a restraining order’ (and they would) hang out here. With deputies in our facility it was a safe place for them to be,” she noted.

“Now if they get out of the house and go somewhere, they have to be watching out for themselves. Having something on their phone that they can view anywhere they happen to find a safe place is very useful.”