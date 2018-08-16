Front Street Animal Shelter Free Adoptions

With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena, California. He captured hearts online with his "sweet disposition" — "but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.