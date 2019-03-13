Sacramento-to-Las Vegas fares are about to drop. Here’s why.

It’s about to get easier and cheaper for Sacramentans to fly to Las Vegas.
Spirit Airlines announced today it will launch thrice-daily non-stop flights between Sacramento and America’s Sin City on June 20.
The airline, noted for low fares, will compete against Southwest, which has seven Vegas flights daily, and Frontier, which has one.
For Spirit, a Florida-based airline, it’s the first time flying to and from Sacramento International Airport. Company vice president John Kirby said he expects to see fares drop when Spirit arrives. “When Spirit enters market we typically lower fares, about 35 percent over a 12-month period,” he said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Spirit will fly out of Terminal B, and will use McCarran International Airport as a hub for flights to cities in the east and south, with connections to the Caribbean. On Monday, Spirit announced new daily flights between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Las Vegas. Kirby said the new flights are part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Vegas.
The announcement continues a steady five-year growth streak in flights, airlines and passengers at the Sacramento airport.
“Spirit’s low airfares will stimulate traffic for Sacramento passengers heading to Vegas ...,” airport executive Cindy Nichol said. “We’re pleased to provide greater choice.”
Comments