Southwest offers daily, nonstop flights between Sacramento and Hawaii. More to come

Southwest Airlines has become the latest carrier to offer daily, nonstop flights between Sacramento to Honolulu, marking the fifth nonstop option from Sacramento International Airport to Hawaii.

The new flights will be between Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu and Sacramento. The airline has plans for an additional route to Kahului Airport in Maui to begin in March.

Daily flights to Honolulu will depart Sacramento at 10:50 a.m., with flights arriving from Hawaii at 2:10 p.m. Previously, flights between the airport and Hawaii had been operated by Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines.

“Southwest Airlines provides our customers with another opportunity to find competitively priced nonstops to Hawaii, a destination in high demand from Sacramento,” Cindy Nichol, director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports, said in a news release. “This new service, coupled with the success of flights to Hawaii on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, demonstrates this region’s demand for easy access to the islands.”

The Bee in September documented initial plans for Southwest to increase service for the holiday season, with more flights to the Hawaiian islands from Oakland and San Jose.

“We’ve now added Honolulu as a Southwest heading on our full compass of destinations for Sacramento customers,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines chief revenue officer and executive vice president, said in a statement.