Squaw Valley firing up snow-making guns — here’s when the Tahoe ski resort will open

Too soon? Not for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The sister Lake Tahoe ski resorts fired up the snow guns this week to test snow-making systems on the slopes in anticipation of opening.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows plans to open November 25 — the day before Thanksgiving — weather and conditions permitting, according to a news release.

“The first dustings of man-made snow could be seen on the Lake View trail near the top of the Squaw Creek chairlift at Squaw Valley yesterday,” Liesl Hepburn, public relations director, said in an email. “Every fall, our snow-making team tests all of the lines and compressors that make up our snow-making systems so we’re ready to make snow at full force once the temperatures drop.”

She said Squaw plans to start making snow at every opportunity whenever the weather cooperates.

The resort will look and operate a bit differently this season. Squaw has temporarily eliminated walk-up ticket sales, so all-day tickets will need to be purchased online in advance. Face coverings with two or more layers will be required indoors, as well as outdoors, where physical distancing can’t be guaranteed — such as in lift lines, on chair lifts, or walking through the Village.

Meanwhile, Squaw Valley has decided to drop the word squaw from its name, saying the term is “derogatory and offensive” toward Native Americans. However, a new name hasn’t been determined, and is targeted to be unveiled in early 2021 and implemented at the resort by that summer.