Chew on this: These are the 20 wildest foods for sale at this year’s State Fair

Gut-busting, artery-clogging mishmashes of bacon and deep-fryer oil are once again on the California State Fair's menu in 2018, and some options really take the funnel cake.
The Bee examined menus from each of the 68 booths scheduled to set up throughout Cal Expo from July 13-29 to find the 20 craziest concoctions. A full list of menu items is available on the fair's free app.
Many foods on this year's list like lobster fries and a Krispy Kreme doughnut bacon burger were also available at last year's fair. There's a good amount of newcomers, though, including vegetables and corn dogs coated in one of Frito-Lay's most popular options.
Nearly 640,000 fair attendees spent $8.5 million on food and beverages in 2017. Attendance has steadily dropped over the last few years after exceeding 1 million at the turn of the century.
20. Deep-fried cinnamon rolls ($6 at Sweet Cheeks)
19. Pork chop on a stick ($7.75 at Finger Steaks and Fries)
18. Bacon-wrapped zucchini ($6.50 at Bacon Habit)
17. Cream cheese on a stick ($5 at Hot Dog on a Stick)
16. Deep-fried grilled cheese sandwich ($5.75 at Finger Steaks and Fries or $6 at Maddy Moo's)
15. Octopus on a stick ($8.50 at Reno's Fish & Chips)
14. Krispy Kreme doughnut bacon burger ($12 at Stuffie's Char Broiler)
13. Churro-gelato sandwich ($10 at Fabe's Churro and Gelato, also available with a doughnut bun)
12. Catfish on a stick ($9.99 at Minnie's Corn Bread House)
11. Chocolate-covered bacon ($6.50 at Bacon Habit or $7 at Chocolate Covered Bacon Stand)
10. Deep-fried Pop-Tart ($6 at Sweet Cheeks)
9. Bucket of lobster fries ($16.95 at Sharky's Fry King)
8. Deep-fried watermelon ($10 at Cardinali Wood Fire Pizza)
7. Shark taco ($6.75 at Reno's Fish & Chips)
6. Deep-fried Nutella ($8 at Sweet Cheeks)
5. Flamin' Hot Cheetos-encrusted corn on the cob ($7 at The Corn Shack, also available in a cup)
4. Cap'n Crunch-encrusted chicken sandwich ($9 at Stuffie's Char Broiler)
3. Churro between a halved maple bar and topped with ice cream, aka a "Churro Dog" ($12 at Fabe's Churros and Gelato)
2. Flaming Hot Cheetos-encrusted corn dog ($7 at Hog Daddy's Grill)
1. Deep-fried, bacon-wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ($8 at Sweet Cheeks)
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene.
